Due to the increasing population, the Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is eyeing expanding its ranks from three to five elected members. During its meeting Wednesday, the BOCC set a public hearing on Tuesday, July 19 at the Thurston County Courthouse Complex Building 1, Room 280, to get comments from the residents so that the commissioners can approve a ballot measure that would appear in the November 8 general election.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO