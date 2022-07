FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday night, June 25, while Devin Topf was at work, someone broke into his car between 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. and stole his bagpipes. Topf, who can be seen playing his instrument at the Downtown Fayetteville Square, says the pipes are his most prized possession and that his love for the instrument started when he was 14 years old.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO