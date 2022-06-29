ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.

Prince went on to pay homage to the evening’s BTS food. “What you didn’t see is that I had some of the most incredible tacos EVER at @lostacos1 (I had 5 tbh)” he continued. “Also backstage before the one and only @parisjackson and I went up we obviously had to hit the snacks. Them grapes was hitting,” he wrote, along with more laughing emojis. “I guess this behind the scenes is really a recap of the snacks I had on the day.”

Prince’s collection of Insta pics included a shot of the marquis at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as well as an adorable snap of Prince and Paris hanging on a couch backstage while enjoying snacks together. The famous brother-sister duo threw up “hang loose” gestures for the pic, and Paris looked luminous in a pink dress. They were at the awards to support the biomusical, MJ: The Musical. Prince and Paris are also siblings to Prince Michael Jackson II, otherwise known as Blanket Jackson, 19.

Prince (whose formal name is Michael Joseph Jackson) and Molly have been dating for five years. He wrote her a particularly sweet message via Instagram in 2021 to celebrate their relationship at the four-year mark. “Wow can’t believe it’s been 4 years con mi amor,” he wrote on March 23, 2021. “I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together. It’s so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food I love you baby happy 4 years.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

