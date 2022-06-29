ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Forward progress of vegetation fire in South Oroville stopped

By Brandon Downs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in South Oroville that...

actionnewsnow.com

Fire north of Georgia Pacific Way in Oroville knocked down

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are currently mopping up a fire in Oroville that started on Saturday at the Sierra Pacific Industries Facility. CAL FIRE told Action News Now that crews were able to stop the fire on Fifth Street just north of Georgia Pacific Way from spreading from where it started.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down fire north of Walmart in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a fire in Oroville north of Walmart on Cal Oak Road Saturday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters have stopped forward spread. Crews will stay on scene to mop up. CAL FIRE is calling this fire the Oak Fire.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
City
Oroville, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people rescued on the Sacramento River on Friday in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people boating on the Sacramento River were rescued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on Friday at around 8:42 a.m. Search and Rescue, with the help of the H3 helicopter, responded to a boat accident on the Sacramento River near the border of Butte and Tehama Counties. The boat had crashed into a log that was under the water.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE investigating if control burn started Burrows Fire

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit is investigating if the cause of the Burrows Fire was due to a control burn. CAL FIRE conducted a control burn in the same area the fire broke out the day before the fire. The Public Information Officer, Aaron Johnson, told Action...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
#Cal Fire#Cal#Butte Unit#The Marion Fire
actionnewsnow.com

Final Sandra Fire evacuation warning lifted, 40 acres burned

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:33 A.M. UPDATE - All evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted for the Sandra Fire burning in Butte County. This includes the evacuation warning for Forbestown Zone 685 that remained overnight. Zones 831, 684 and 855 were lifted Thursday night. CAL FIRE Butte County said Friday...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Some evacuations lifted as crews slow progress of Sandra Fire in Butte County

Authorities have lifted a number of mandatory evacuation orders and warnings in the area around the Sandra Fire, which ignited in Butte County on Thursday afternoon. The Sandra Fire is burning near Robinson Mill and Forbestown, east of Oroville. It spanned around 35 acres as of 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Butte County unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rices Fire holding at 900 acres; 5 homes destroyed, 14 firefighters injured

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said Friday that the largest current wildland blaze in the state, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes and had injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.Cal Fire reported Saturday morning that the blaze has still been held at 904 acres, the same number it has been since Wednesday evening. Containment is at 26%.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain Nelson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 100% containment after burning 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire was between Nelson Avenue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Drinking water tested in Plumas County after large sewer spill

TAYLORSVILLE, Calif. - Possible tampering to an Indian Valley Community Services District (IVCSD) sewage pump in Taylorsville which resulted in a large sewage spill on Tuesday, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The spill has been taken care of and the pumps have been repaired, according to IVCSD.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA

