Kevin Durant has commented publicly for the first time since requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. Well, that clears everything up. Not that Durant owes anyone an explanation for his actions, he’s the captain of his ship and can steer it where he wants. However, the internet abhors a vacuum and in the absence of information people will wildly speculate about the reasoning behind Durant’s request. (Honestly, even with information people will wildly speculate on his motives, welcome to Twitter.) Durant’s critics have lined up. The people who ripped him for going to the 73-win Warriors and then ripped him for leaving the Warriors will now rip him for leaving Brooklyn. Somewhere, Durant shrugs.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO