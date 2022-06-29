ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Medical Innovations designed to give modern healthcare a powerpacked boost

By Srishti Mitra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure...

Scrubs Magazine

Nurse-Turned-Patient Shocked by How She Was Treated by the Healthcare System

Theresa Brown is a hospice and oncology nurse that was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2017. The experience showed her what it’s like to be on the other side of the nurse-patient relationship, but she was shocked at how poorly she was treated by the healthcare system even with all of her prior knowledge and experience. The ordeal led her to write a book titled, “Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient,” which chronicles what she learned from her time in the hospital.
CANCER
#Design#Health Care#Modern Healthcare#Medical Devices#Medical Negligence
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
Wondlet graphics tablet concept is a design tool that actually looks the part

Anyone who has ever dabbled or worked with digital graphics will have come across the wonder known as a graphics tablet. Whether with a screen or an opaque surface, it is an indispensable creation tool that has saved many a wrist from irreparable injury. There was a time when Wacom was the only name in this biz, but new brands have come up to challenge the champion in features as well as in price. Despite the growth of that market, however, the design of graphics or drawing tablets seem to have been frozen in the past, set in stone by some unknown convention that dictated everything had to be black, boring, and, to be blunt, unappealing. It is a rather ironic state of affairs, but someone finally thought of designing a designer’s tool that looks like it was actually designed by a designer.
ELECTRONICS
The 2022 Design Intelligence Award is open and free for entry, with a massive $750,000 prize fund

Ask yourself. Is a design good if it won an award? Or is it good if it positively impacted people? The latter sounds like the most obvious option, right? Well, that’s the objective of China’s premier awards program, the Design Intelligence Award. Established in 2015 by the China Academy of Art, the DIA Award doesn’t just discover good design… It develops it. Working in part as an award program and in part as a product accelerator, the DIA Award celebrates innovation and entrepreneurial imagination. The free-to-enter award program has a two-round judging and evaluation process, with the aim to help develop products that uniquely benefit humanity. In doing so, the DIA Award also aims at creating a platform to accelerate international trade, increase connectivity, and open up commercial opportunities. After all, good design is only impactful when it reaches and benefits more people, right? To that end, the award program has even set up a prize fund worth ¥5 million RMB, or $750,000 USD to help incubate great ideas into great designs.
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Digital tool helps emergency department doctors treat opioid use disorder

Emergency departments (EDs) are an important point of care for people with opioid use disorder. But EDs in the United States have been slow to meet patient needs for opioid use treatments like buprenorphine, past research shows. A new tool developed by Yale researchers aims to close this gap by helping physicians feel more prepared to offer these medications.
HEALTH
3D printed designs that are paving the future of sustainable product design

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs.
DESIGN
WebMD

Having the Right Health Care Team Is Key to Managing Diabetes

I went from having gestational diabetes to type 2 diabetes. I’ve been managing my diabetes for 15 years. This has been an emotional journey. It started out with me being in denial because I didn’t want to come to terms with my disease. Next, it was dealing with the depression of trying to cope with having diabetes. Lastly, it was acceptance or coming to terms. I have diabetes, so I had to make changes in my life.
HEALTH
IKEA-worthy furniture designs that perfectly represent contemporary aesthetics + functionality

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Multidisciplinary Team Care for Lung Cancer Patients

Treating lung cancer is a team effort. It is most effective when your care and treatment plan is discussed and analyzed by knowledgeable healthcare professionals. These professionals form a group that's referred to as a lung cancer multidisciplinary team (MDT). You will most likely work with an MDT rather than...
CANCER
Float ergonomic cushion makes meditation a more uplifting experience

There are many touted benefits to meditation, both psychological and even physiological, but very few people actually adopt the practice, let alone stick to it. Similar to the advice about eating vegetables, it’s easier said than done, and many people find it difficult to maintain focus for even a few minutes. Locking yourself up in a room might be relatively easy, but finding a comfortable position and a comfortable seat is actually harder than it sounds. And just like with eating vegetables, what you need is some special ingredient that will make the experience more enjoyable. This meditation cushion is that special sauce that will make you feel like you’re peacefully floating among the clouds.
YOGA
Strategies to provide better treatment and care to patients in the ICU

When patients are admitted to an intensive-care unit, health practitioners provide treatment based on the signs and symptoms they observe. This approach does not necessarily include understanding the definite causes behind those symptoms. However, even though some patients might present similar symptoms, the underlying biology of their illnesses can vary, which helps to explain why patients with the same signs and symptoms often respond differently to treatments.
HEALTH SERVICES
Change in osteoarthritis care needed urgently, NZ health practitioners say

A group of New Zealand health practitioners is calling on the Government to change its approach to the way it cares for people with osteoarthritis, and to do so urgently. In an editorial published in the Journal of Primary Health Care this week, the group, led by the University of Otago's Research Professor Haxby Abbott, says hospital waiting lists for joint replacement surgery have been a perpetual problem, but the "extra money thrown at it intermittently has barely kept pace with population growth."
WORLD
The BRICK Speaker can be easily be replicated by anyone for repair and customization

Audio speakers were once considered luxury items, so people treated them with affection and care. And when their precious speakers broke, they often took them to repair shops. Over time, such devices have become more affordable and compact. People these days own one or more speakers at home, so when they get damaged, many would probably not care about having them fixed. Tossing them away and buying a new one may be easier to do. That’s what got a designer working on this conceptual speaker, which could “easily be replicated by anyone.”
ELECTRONICS
Meet the Polestar Adaptor, a roadster concept designed with Level 5 autonomy

Although the Polestar Adaptor’s autonomous skills may seem like its most impressive detail, that distinction actually goes to the cockpit, which designer Yi-Wei Chiu created in the shape of Polestar’s own logo!. The Adaptor follows Polestar’s firmly rooted design language of classic Scandinavian minimalism (the company’s Swedish, remember?)...
CARS
Pool neck floats are a danger to babies, FDA warns

Neck floats marketed for babies to use in water can lead to serious injury or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this week. The inflatable plastic rings are especially dangerous for infants who have developmental delays or special needs, such as those with spina bifida, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy, the agency said in its news release.
HEALTH

