ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Roblar Fire victim still unidentified after fatal blaze

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA5mH_0gQEuVg800

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the man who died Monday afternoon during a vegetation fire west of Cotati.

His physical condition is making it difficult to identify him and next of kin has not been notified, said Misti Wood, community engagement liaison for the Sheriff’s Office.

A Cal Fire official said the cause of the fire is under investigation, including its exact point of origin.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday on a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Called the Roblar Fire, the blaze was contained to 63 acres. Firefighters discovered the deceased man inside a skid steer construction vehicle.

No other injuries or damage were reported following the blaze, which created smoke that was visible across Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
Willits News

MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

A Ukiah man was reportedly revived with the use of NARCAN recently after deputies broke into his home while he was experiencing an overdose, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive around 7 a.m. June 23 when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Cotati#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#The Roblar Fire
Lake County News

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street was dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said the fire was burning two structures, with multiple additional structures threatened.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County sheriff oversight recommended by grand jury

MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
worldnationnews.com

One killed, two injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland: One person was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in East Oakland that lasted less than two hours Friday night. The police are currently unable to believe that both the firings are linked. The fatal shooting, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man whose name...
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 101 [Mendocino County, CA]

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA (June 30, 2022) – A head-on collision on Highway 101 left a man killed and a woman with serious injuries, police said. According to reports, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m. in the Redwood Valley area north of Ukiah, just south of the West Road exit.
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Jia Huang, Missing Hiker From San Francisco, Drowned In Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker from San Francisco has been found in the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Aloha. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report about an abandoned tent on Tuesday near Lake Aloha. The tent looked to have been blown over by the wind. Deputies say a USFS Wilderness Permit and a driver’s license belonging to 32-year-old Jia Huang were among the personal items found at the site. Huang’s family told authorities that he was known to camp along and was scheduled to come home on Wednesday. Based on information...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered After Drowning At Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy drowned at Lake Berryessa earlier in the week, authorities say. The boy was out on the lake with a friend on Monday when he went under around 1 p.m. in the Oak Shores area, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office says. Search crews recovered the boy’s body the next day around noon. Family have not released the name of the boy, but the Fairfield Expos baseball team said in a Facebook post that the teen played on their team. “We are all devastated, struggling to comprehend how this could happen to such a wonderful young man,” the team wrote in their Facebook post. The Expos say they had just come back from a two-week baseball trip in Oregon and had that Monday off.
worldnationnews.com

Man found dead in Northern California trash has been identified

A garbage crew made a gruesome search early Tuesday at a Yolo County waste disposal site — their load collected from Dixon included a dead body. Police say the death was accidental and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office shared that sentiment. The victim, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
NBC Bay Area

Highway 29 in Napa County Reopens Following Hazardous Materials Incident

A portion of Highway 29 in St. Helena was shut down Thursday while emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials incident. The highway closure was from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. In addition, there was a closure on northbound Highway 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Highway 128.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
327
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy