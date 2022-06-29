Roblar Fire victim still unidentified after fatal blaze

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the man who died Monday afternoon during a vegetation fire west of Cotati.

His physical condition is making it difficult to identify him and next of kin has not been notified, said Misti Wood, community engagement liaison for the Sheriff’s Office.

A Cal Fire official said the cause of the fire is under investigation, including its exact point of origin.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday on a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Called the Roblar Fire, the blaze was contained to 63 acres. Firefighters discovered the deceased man inside a skid steer construction vehicle.

No other injuries or damage were reported following the blaze, which created smoke that was visible across Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi