PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Look to the skies, Portsmouth! The fireworks show at Escobar Farms will go on after all -- just on a different date than traditionally. For the last 29 years, Louis Escobar and his family have hosted an annual fireworks display at his family farm on the 4th of July, lighting up the sky for locals to take in.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO