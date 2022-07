Workers at the Starbucks cafe at One East Main Street in Madison’s Capitol Square have voted 15-1 in favor of unionization, following a count of ballots by the National Labor Relations Board yesterday afternoon. One East Main Street became the first of the chain’s locations in Madison to do so. The workers will join the Chicago-based Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United. According to Lee Marfyak, a worker there, “I’m elated to win such an overwhelming victory for us by the Capitol but I’m not surprised. I’ve seen what we can do on a farmer’s market peak, banding together is something we do daily. I was proud to call us partners before, I’m even prouder to call us a union today.” Labor Radio spoke today to the Carlos Ginard, Assistant Manager of the Midwest office of Workers United, located in Chicago.

