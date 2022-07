Five days after we published a story about disgraced former Tarrant County medical examiner Nizam Peerwani (“Examining the Evidence,” Mar. 3), an anonymous letter full of accusations about him landed in our office. The sender, going by the name Johnny Hacker, left a nonexistent return address and no documentation to support his claims, but we were able to verify several accusations, either through subsequent open records requests or past reporting.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO