MIAMI – It is one of the most searing photos in history, the picture of "Napalm Girl," showing the horrors of the Vietnam War. Fifty years later, Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the girl from the picture, still suffers from those burns. She routinely comes to Miami to get laser treatment. CBS4 talked with her and Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the photo, during one of Phan Thi's final major treatment for the burns. Phan Thi took CBS4 back to that day. She remembers the bombing vividly, saying, "Of course we as children were just allowed to play nearby...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO