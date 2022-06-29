ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Puerto Rico sets 7th electric rate increase in just a year

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico are raising electric rates again — the seventh time in a year amid...

