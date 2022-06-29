ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges dropped against man viciously attacked by k9 officer

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The man who was repeatedly bitten by an Alpharetta K-9 officer last July is now speaking out after the charges against him were dropped.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Travis Moya, who said this incident hurt him physically and emotionally. Now he wants police to pay.

It all started when a family member called 911 last July after Moya grunted, growled and punched walls.

“I heard the first command of, ‘Get him,’ " said Moya.

“And then I heard the second command of, ‘Get him,’ again,” said Moya.

Alpharetta police said Moya resisted arrest and tried to get back in the house.

Police said an officer released the K-9 to get him under control. Moya’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, said that was excessive force.

“At no point did he do anything felonious to any officers or to the K-9,” Griggs said.

Prosecutors dismissed felony obstruction and other charges against him--charges his wife Kami said he should have never faced.

“They literally attacked him all the way down to the ground with his hands behind his back and he still sicced the dog on him. And the dog just bit and bit,” said Kami.

Kami said she watched her husband get bit more than 40 times.

“This has mentally, emotionally, financially, completely affected us,” said Kami.

Moya said the arrest has cost him job opportunities.

“I was turned down for numerous jobs because of this felony that was on my record,” Moya said.

Police said an excessive-force investigation found the officers did not violate any departmental policies or state and federal law.

Moya plans to file a lawsuit against the department next month.

