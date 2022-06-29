Nine's new golden girl Scherri-Lee Biggs dazzles in a glittering gown as she joins network stars at the Oasis Ball fundraiser in Perth

She is a rising star at Channel Nine.

And weather presenter Scherri-Lee Biggs was the centre of attention when she joined her network colleagues at the Oasis Ball in Perth last week.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 31, dazzled at the charity gala alongside the likes of Tracy Vo, Sylvia Jeffreys and Alex Cullen.

Nine's new golden girl Scherri-Lee Biggs (left) dazzled in a glittering beige gown as she joined fellow network stars, including Tracy Vo (right), at the Oasis Ball fundraiser in Perth

She stunned in a glittering beige dress with a bodice-style top and leg split.

Scherri-Lee, who works for 9News Perth but makes guest appearances on the Today show, styled her blonde hair in loose waves and opted for a glamorous makeup look.

Tracy, another 9News personality and former newsreader for Today, put on a show-stopping display in a strapless red evening gown.

Scherri-Lee (left), who works for 9News Perth but makes guest appearances on the Today show, styled her blonde hair in loose waves and opted for a glamorous makeup look

Today Extra co-anchor Sylvia wore a plunging floor-length gown with long sheer sleeves.

Alex, the news and sports presenter for the Today show, opted for a classic tuxedo for the star-studded fundraisers.

The Oasis Ball has raised more than $2million for the Salvation Army’s WA Youth Services program since its launch in 1996.

A handful of Nine presenters attended the fundraiser, including (from left to right) Alex Cullen, Sylvia Jeffreys, Tracy Vo, Monika Kos, Scherri-Lee Biggs and Michael Thomson

It comes after Sherri-Lee confirmed her romance with AFL player, Daniel Venables.

The glamorous journalist, who is known to east coast viewers as a fill-in weather girl on the Today show, went Instagram official with Daniel in May.

She shared a photo of the couple cuddling up at the beach, and captioned it: 'Life is better with you @danielvenables

The Nine gang strike a pose in front of the media wall at the Oasis Ball

Daniel, 23, formerly of the West Coast Eagles, also posted a snap of Scherri-Lee laughing in a swimsuit, and wrote: 'Found a comedian.'

While it's unclear how long they have been dating, the pair were first pictured together in Vaucluse, Sydney, in early January.

This isn't the first time Scherri-Lee has dated an Eagles player, as she was previously in a relationship with Brad Sheppard from May 2018 to December 2019.

Scherri-Lee (right) recently confirmed her long-rumoured romance with former AFL premiership player Daniel Venables (left)

Daniel's AFL career was brutally cut short at age 20 when he suffered a severe concussion during a match against the Melbourne Demons during round nine of the 2019 season.

He suffered seven bleeds on the brain after a sickening collision while contesting a mark, and later told his parents: 'I feel like my brain is going to explode.'

After being forced into early retirement due to the ongoing symptoms, the 2018 Premiership player is seeking an $8million payout, reports The Age.