Disciplinary hearing for Browns' Deshaun Watson to continue Thursday

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to play a waiting game for another day regarding Watson's status for the 2022 NFL season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson's hearing in front of league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, which initially began on Tuesday, will extend through at least Thursday. The 26-year-old accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions has repeatedly maintained his innocence and had two grand juries decline to indict him, but he could be suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the NFL is still seeking an indefinite suspension that would prevent Watson from playing at all during the upcoming campaign, and also that the league won't accept a six-to-eight contest ban to avoid an appeal.

Watson's legal team has reached settlements with 20 of 24 plaintiffs suing the signal-caller, but it's believed more lawsuits could emerge even after Robinson makes her ruling. There's no timeline for Robinson's decision, but NFL Network's Rapoport and Tom Pelissero previously said a ruling is expected before Cleveland veterans report to training camp on July 26.

Per Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the case will end if Robinson rules Watson didn't violate the personal conduct policy. If, however, she levies any suspension, as expected, the NFL and/or Watson can appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or an independent ruler chosen by Goodell would handle the appeal and make a final ruling.