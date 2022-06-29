ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Friends of Flight 93 group names new executive director

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — The Friends of Flight 93 organization didn’t have to look far to find its next executive director. Longtime ambassador and board member Donna Gibson, who spent three years chairing the nonprofit board, was named its to its top administrative post Wednesday. In doing so,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC to close Somerset hospice facility; care shifting to homes, hospital

SOMERSET — Hospice care inside Somerset’s In Touch Hospice House will end this summer, driven by changing industry trends, UPMC officials said. With more patients able to receive end-of-life care at home, demand for the North Center Avenue location’s 10-bed unit has decreased in recent years, a UPMC spokesperson said in a statement Friday.
SOMERSET, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Media, PA
Shanksville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Shanksville, PA
WPXI

PHOTOS: UPMC Topping Off Ceremony

UPMC Mercy Topping Off Ceremony photo gallery The final beam was put into place today to celebrate the end of this phase of construction at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion. (WPXI/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Foundation sets up special meal for Westmoreland County woman and her family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Twilight Wish Foundation does some pretty amazing things for our elderly population.  But one woman from Westmoreland County had a simple wish in mind, and it was just granted. Renee Kessler, who was paralyzed last year and lives at Westmoreland Manor, wanted to have dinner with her beloved family.   The Twilight Wish Foundation arranged a celebratory meal at Red Lobster on Route 30 in Greensburg, one of Kessler's favorite eateries. Besides going to doctor's appointments, she hadn't left her care facility for 14 months."To actually get out in the community with your family, you have no idea what that means. It's wonderful," Kessler said."She's the sweetest person, so very humble and she keeps saying, 'I don't know what I did to deserve this,'" said Phyllis Mrosco, a volunteer with the Twilight Wish Foundation. Kessler enjoyed a full afternoon with her two daughters and her two grandchildren."It means a lot to get out and do things," she said. "I'm glad I get to talk about it. Maybe others in the same position I am can benefit from it. "
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurst
WTAJ

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend. The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Slyhoff’s Grave

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The great unknown of life after death has perplexed humankind since the dawn of time, and for many, the fear of the unknown leads to some curious circumstances. In northern Jefferson County during the late 1860s, a man named Richard Slyhoff died, but not before...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Friends Of Flight#The Nonprofit Board#First National Bank
WTAJ

Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh food news: Black Forge is staying put, North Country Brewing is growing

Black Forge Coffee House was expected to close, but instead, the Allentown institution is staying open under new ownership. Starting July 1, the shop at 1206 Arlington Ave. will be run by Kelly Braden, founder of the Allentown Night Market and owner of The Weeping Glass (another Hilltop business). On Thursday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a passing of the torch of sorts, with original owner Ashley Corts slinging hot and iced beverages before saying farewell to the neighborhood. She opened the spot in 2015.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Pittsburgh

July 4th Fireworks in Western Pa. 2022: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region. Click here to find out how fireworks companies are preparing.Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.Allegheny CountyCITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Monday, July 4The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park  from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. Zambelli will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
165K+
Followers
69K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy