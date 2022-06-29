Friends of Flight 93 group names new executive director

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Twilight Wish Foundation does some pretty amazing things for our elderly population. But one woman from Westmoreland County had a simple wish in mind, and it was just granted. Renee Kessler, who was paralyzed last year and lives at Westmoreland Manor, wanted to have dinner with her beloved family. The Twilight Wish Foundation arranged a celebratory meal at Red Lobster on Route 30 in Greensburg, one of Kessler's favorite eateries. Besides going to doctor's appointments, she hadn't left her care facility for 14 months."To actually get out in the community with your family, you have no idea what that means. It's wonderful," Kessler said."She's the sweetest person, so very humble and she keeps saying, 'I don't know what I did to deserve this,'" said Phyllis Mrosco, a volunteer with the Twilight Wish Foundation. Kessler enjoyed a full afternoon with her two daughters and her two grandchildren."It means a lot to get out and do things," she said. "I'm glad I get to talk about it. Maybe others in the same position I am can benefit from it. "

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO