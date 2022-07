On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO