On Sunday, June 12, 2022, Patrick Harrison McCarty, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle went to be with Jesus at the age of 73. Patrick was born on Jan. 30, 1949 in Bishop, California, to Reverend John and Alice (Riggins) McCarty. He was the oldest of eight children. He ventured out on his own at a young age. He found his love for cutting down trees as a timber faller, and worked as one for many years in Idaho and Washington. In 1995, he met and married his best friend Sandi. They spent the next 27 years enjoying each other’s company, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

PE ELL, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO