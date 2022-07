A 14-day bond drive had already been underway for two days on July 2, 1942, as Chehalis residents participated in the effort to raise funds to pay for a “medium tank” as part of the effort to win World War II. A special program was set to start at noon on Friday, July 3, that would kick off “an intensive 10 days which will see citizens of this community bending every effort to bring total sales to $56,000.” Stores throughout Chehalis were expected to devote a period of Friday to the sale of bonds and stamps as part of the effort.

