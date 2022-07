Most presidents have had temper tantrums. The presidency is a brutal job. The hours are long. The issues, complicated. A president is expected to know about everything from the nuclear triad to Section 8 housing. They are expected to be perfectly groomed — every hair in place, no gravy on the tie. If they stumble or fall off a bike, the world notices and comments, almost certainly disapprovingly. Their every word is captured; unlike the rest of us, they aren’t allowed to mispronounce names or mix up countries.

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO