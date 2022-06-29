ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

By Will Conybeare
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor Area Schools announced on Wednesday that Dr. Kelvin Butts will assume the position of interim superintendent for the district. Butts, who was the principal at Fair Plain Middle School, is set to assume the role on Friday. “The...

Education
