Former State Senator helps rescue driver of crash on Route 495 in Westford

Former state senator, Scott Brown rescues driver after crash

WESTFORD, Mass. — A former Massachusetts lawmaker was in the right place at the right time after witnessing a car crash on Route 495 in Westford.

Former senator Scott Brown was driving on 495 Wednesday morning when he noticed a car flipped over and had landed on its roof.

Brown pulled over, along with a few other good samaritans including a registered nurse, and offered assistance. They were able to flip the car over and get the driver out safely.

Brown said the driver was amazingly scratch-free.

“It was pretty surreal. And then fortunately the woman there was a registered nurse and she took over and made sure he was all right but it was truly amazing that he was not injured at all,” Brown told Boston 25 news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

