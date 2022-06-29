ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former State Senator helps rescue driver of crash on Route 495 in Westford

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QUfl_0gQEkkkt00
Former state senator, Scott Brown rescues driver after crash

WESTFORD, Mass. — A former Massachusetts lawmaker was in the right place at the right time after witnessing a car crash on Route 495 in Westford.

Former senator Scott Brown was driving on 495 Wednesday morning when he noticed a car flipped over and had landed on its roof.

Brown pulled over, along with a few other good samaritans including a registered nurse, and offered assistance. They were able to flip the car over and get the driver out safely.

Brown said the driver was amazingly scratch-free.

“It was pretty surreal. And then fortunately the woman there was a registered nurse and she took over and made sure he was all right but it was truly amazing that he was not injured at all,” Brown told Boston 25 news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Get a grip
3d ago

Scott Brown, Massachusetts needs you as our Governor!!! Your undivided focus of: the man injured tonight has made everyone living in Massachusetts realize that you Scott Brown, are ready, able and willing to bring this state, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, back to the glory from whence it came!!! Please🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
7
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 9-year-old Lowell boy found

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
LOWELL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westford#Boston#Traffic Accident#State#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Concord police said they investigated at Duke Lane for reports of a gunshot victim. Investigators said one man was hurt. He went to Concord Hospital with "serious injuries." Concord police said...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Child injured after falling from 3-story porch in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child fell from a third story porch on Friday afternoon. According to Lynn Police, officers responded to a multi family home on Houghton Street around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a small child that had fallen three stories. The...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police assist SWAT and local police with armed, barricaded suspect

“Our members were called to assist Lowell Police and their regional SWAT Team with a call regarding a barricaded and possibly armed subject on Westford Street. The State Police Bomb Squad, or EOD, deploys with local, regional, and federal assets regularly on these types of calls. Many local towns would...
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Struck by Car on Route 125 in Plaistow, NH

A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by a driver charged with drunk driving on Route 125 in Plaistow. Matthew Wilson, 28, of Haverhill was driving south around 12:30 a.m. near the Plaza 125 shopping plaza when he was struck by a northbound vehicle making a left turn, according to Plaistow Police.
PLAISTOW, NH
harvardpress.com

MedFlight takes man hurt in tractor rollover to trauma center

A Bolton man suffered serious injuries last Sunday when the tractor he was driving rolled over on Ayer Road. A witness told police the tractor was headed north near Old Shirley Road when its front fork appeared to catch on the pavement, forcing the tractor to turn sharply and then flip onto its side. The tractor had no seat belt, police said, and the driver was thrown to the ground as the machine fell.
HARVARD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-state senator charged with stealing gun from constituent

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress has been charged after allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday. Investigators said Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, used his position as a public...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Brush fires force partial shutdown of Massachusetts Route 2 in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire along the side of Route 2 in the Leominster area ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Video shot from a vehicle dash camera showed smoke and flames burning the grassy shoulder area of the westbound side of the highway.
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy