Ms. Marvel Meets Captain Marvel in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody on Disney Wish is having a good time—including Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In fact, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) even got to meet her personal hero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aboard the Disney fleet's newest cruise ship. Khan and Danvers cross paths during a snippet of Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an interactive experience...

comicbook.com

