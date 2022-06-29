ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Joe Rogan says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a 'good president' and calls Joe Biden a 'dead man'

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHXlP_0gQEkY7300
  • Popular podcast host Joe Rogan said he thought DeSantis would make a good president.
  • The Republican governor has defended the podcast host in the past.
  • DeSantis is up for reelection in 2022 and hasn't said if he's running for president.

Comments / 31

MARK HEILMAN
3d ago

He actually threatened the Potus. Rogan will be getting a visit.

Reply(1)
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Dead Man#Politics#Presidential Election#Popular#Republican
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Business Insider

541K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy