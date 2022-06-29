ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Palo Alto City Council demanded details on revised police policies. Here's what the agency had to say.

By Palo Alto Online
Cover picture for the articleResponding to a recent audit, the Palo Alto Police Department has revised various policies pertaining to internal investigations, canine deployments and interviews of witnesses following incidents involving police force or officer misconduct. The department disclosed the revisions earlier this month in a memo released by acting Police Chief Andrew...

Efforts to curb airplane noise leave Palo Alto leaders fuming

As the San Francisco International Airport explores new flights procedures for reducing airplane noise over Bay Area communities, Palo Alto is voicing frustrations that its concerns continue to fall under the radar. The most recent dispute between the city and the airport was detailed in an exchange of letters between...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose resident Lebnitz Tran pleads guilty to $3.6M COVID funds fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Jose man accused of submitting multiple fake applications for small business COVID relief funds - obtaining more than $3.6 million in fraudulent payments that funded a luxury lifestyle - pleaded guilty to criminal charges, authorities said Friday.A federal grand jury charged Lebnitz Tran last year with six counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. Under a plea agreement Tran pleaded guilty to two of the wire fraud counts; if he complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed, said a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County education board member calls for Fourth of July boycott

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. - AnaMarie Avila Farias, a member of the Contra County Board of Education, called for a Fourth of July boycott in a Facebook post Friday. "I am choosing to continue my annual protest of not celebrating the 4th of July because I believe in this country’s right to freedom of speech," her post read. "I also believe that a majority of this country supports a woman’s right to choose how to protect their body and their family." The Facebook post comes after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Residents elated over plan for new city park in Old Mountain View neighborhood

Old Mountain View residents will get their neighborhood’s first new park in years thanks to an agreement between the city and the owner of a historic home. The Mountain View City Council approved the purchase of land for a new mini-park at 711 Calderon Ave. at its June 28 meeting, an idea that was first sparked four years ago when the property owner approached the city.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Flavored tobacco banned in San Jose as of July 1

SAN JOSE (SAN JOSE SPOTLIGHT) – San Jose has put the kibosh on flavored tobacco to reduce teen vaping. Starting Friday, San Jose’s 600-plus smoke shops can no longer sell flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, including menthol flavored products. The ban, which the San Jose City Council unanimously passed last September, will apply to any tobacco […]
SAN JOSE, CA
??Housing plan stretches Palo Alto's height limit

For decades, developers looking to build in Palo Alto faced a formidable restriction: a citywide 50-foot height limit that limited most new buildings to four stories. These days, as the city is preparing a plan to accommodate more than 6,000 new housing units over the next eight years, the rule is facing its biggest stress test since the city adopted it about 50 years ago. The city’s proposed Housing Element, which lays out the city’s housing strategies and lists potential housing sites, includes a variety of policies that would allow residential developments to exceed the 50-foot limit.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
Former community college chancellor pleads not guilty on corruption charges

Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo pleaded not guilty to all corruption charges leveled against him on Thursday, June 30, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Galatolo, 59, of Menlo Park, was arrested on April 12 at San Francisco International Airport, upon returning...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Livermore downtown hotel plans receive green light from city

The boutique-style wine country hotel planned for downtown Livermore is coming to fruition with the city’s recent approval of revised site plans proposed by Davis-based hoteliers Presidio Companies. According to city staff, the four-story, 133-room hotel to be developed on the southeast corner of Railroad and South Livermore avenues...

