The Palo Alto City Council demanded details on revised police policies. Here's what the agency had to say.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO