Dr. Jeannie Kelly, a Washington University OB-GYN, is concerned for pregnant patients in Missouri. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Missouri became one of the first states to ban most abortions. There’s an exception in cases of medical emergency, which the state defines as “serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO