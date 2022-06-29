Texas nurses say ban on abortion is merely the start of the health problems women will face

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Texans think abortion should be legal in Texas - Texas women, and younger Texans, especially so. But that statewide view in Texas is not quite as high as it is nationally.So what might happen next? Three-fourths of Texans think women will continue try to get abortions in Texas even if the procedure is illegal, and even if it may be unsafe for them to do so. A two-thirds majority believes more children will be neglected if most abortions are illegal. By comparison, only half believe more children will be adopted. Texans who say abortion should be mostly illegal do hold...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO