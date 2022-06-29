ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nurses say ban on abortion is merely the start of the health problems women will face

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. — Texas nurses Jessica Phillips and Neshia McDonald stared at each other in disbelief when they heard the news that abortions would soon be outlawed in the state. The two were among hundreds of caregivers who learned that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v....

www.ksat.com

Comments / 1

Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, the end of Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 hearings

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For this week’s episode, Patrick speaks with Lomi about the investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants in connection with an abandoned truck in San Antonio. Eleanor Klibanoff talks about the continued fallout in Texas from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Abby discusses the latest Texas connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection that have come to light in congressional hearings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

State education board members push back on proposal to use “involuntary relocation” to describe slavery

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as “involuntary relocation” during second grade social studies instruction, but board members have asked them to reconsider the phrasing, according to the state board’s chair.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS News Texas Poll: Most Texans think women will still seek abortions in Texas even if unsafe

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Texans think abortion should be legal in Texas - Texas women, and younger Texans, especially so. But that statewide view in Texas is not quite as high as it is nationally.So what might happen next? Three-fourths of Texans think women will continue try to get abortions in Texas even if the procedure is illegal, and even if it may be unsafe for them to do so. A two-thirds majority believes more children will be neglected if most abortions are illegal. By comparison, only half believe more children will be adopted. Texans who say abortion should be mostly illegal do hold...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Texas politics

TEXAS, USA — Just over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ+ Texans were introduced in the 2021 legislative session, according to Equality Texas, which tracks anti-LGBTQ+ bills. But despite legislative defeats, the Republican-controlled legislature could be back and be successful in going after the pride community. “This legislation is not coming...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Texas BBQ, Seafood and Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample some of the state’s top-rated restaurants. On David’s first stop,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Prosecutors won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas...
AUSTIN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gets Proposal to Call Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’

Months after some teachers in Texas were told to present “both sides” of the Holocaust, the State Board of Education has received a proposal to rename slavery “involuntary relocation.” The board is in the midst of mulling proposals for its once-a-decade update to the social studies curriculum. The latest update will bring the curriculum in line with Texas’ new decree that subject matter should not make students “feel discomfort.” Nine educators in a working group advising the board suggested revising the second-grade curriculum to “compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times,” the Texas Tribune reported. The proposal caught the eye of a Democrat on the board, who expressed concerns. The board says it sent the proposal back to the group and told them to “carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term ‘involuntary relocation.’”
TEXAS STATE

