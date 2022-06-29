ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Are the lower July 4th gas prices safe for your car?

By Jack McCune
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPYXJ_0gQEelHW00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz and Rutters have both temporarily lowered their prices for Unleaded 88 and E-85 fuel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sheetz lowered Unleaded 88 to $3.99 per gallon and E-85, or flex fuel, to $3.49.

The fuels are available at select stores. You can find locations for Unleaded 88 here .

Sheetz lowers price of gasoline for Fourth of July weekend

But can your car use these fuels?

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Unleaded 88 for all cars, trucks and SUVs that are 2001 models or newer, while E-85 is for flex fuel vehicles only.

KarPro Tire and Auto Center owner Ron Perretta said most engines on the road today should handle Unleaded 88, but it’s crucial to check the owner’s manual to see if it’s recommended.

“That would be the only way I would use it is if there’s some kind of evidence that you could through the owner’s manual,” Perretta said.

Perretta said he would never put Unleaded 88 or flex fuel in a vehicle that do not have a recommendation.

Unleaded 88 is composed of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. Regular gasoline is about 10% ethanol.

Perretta said to check the maximum ethanol content in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. If it can take fuel that’s 15% ethanol or greater, the car can run Unleaded 88.

If it cannot, however, the fuel could cause significant damage to your engine.

“Your cylinders can burn holes in it [or] the rods inside the motor could cease up,” Perretta said. “There’s numerous amounts of things that could go wrong depending on the year, make and model of the vehicle and the type of engine.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Perretta emphasized the importance of not mixing fuels as well. So, those who switch to Unleaded 88 or flex fuel should not go back until their tank is almost empty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTAJ

Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

24-Hour Traffic Detour for Route in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a 24-hour traffic detour for pipe replacement work will take affect in July. On Friday, July 8 the detour will be in place starting at 6:00 p.m. and go until Saturday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m. Traffic will utilize a 45-mile signed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Consumer fireworks sales increase ahead of the holiday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether area pyro-enthusiasts are looking for sparklers or professional grade 500 gram cakes, consumers are flocking to area retailers to stock up for the Fourth of July. Part owner of Kneppy’s Fireworks in Morrisdale Rose Knepp says that prices have remained steady this year for fireworks. This year she feels […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
County
Blair County, PA
WTAJ

Centre County maintenance work for 2nd week of July

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, July 1 the following work schedule for Centre County. All work for the week of July 5 – July 8, is weather dependent. The following maintenance and routes for Centre County are listed below: Sign Repairs and Upgrades:    ● Various State Routes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local officials advise fireworks safety before holiday weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With all of the fun that fireworks provide, they are still very dangerous. Local officials are advising that those wishing to celebrate this weekend by lighting fireworks follow all safety precautions. Deputy Fire Chief of the Altoona Fire Department, Adam Free says those celebrating should be mindful of their neighbors and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend. The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona-Blair County Airport changing air traffic control services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is changing its affiliation with who will handle their air traffic controls. The airport will shift from Boutique Airlines in favor of Contour Airlines on Oct. 1. There will be no shutdown or delay of services during the transition. The move will reportedly allow them to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol Fuel#Vehicles
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mocktail party hosted to avoid impaired driving

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT, The Highway Safety Network, and Penn Highlands DuBois campus joined together to host a “mocktail” party leading into the Fourth of July weekend. With DUI accidents on the rise, the mocktail party was designed to stress the dangers of impaired driving ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. “Currently, right […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 1, 2022

DETAILS: $100,000 – Move-in ready two story home with so much to offer. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 updated full bathrooms. The home has new flooring throughout. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen. There is a 1st floor washer and dryer with hook-ups in the basement as well. There is a 1 car attached garage as well!
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County DUI Task Force on the lookout for impaired driving

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officers from the Blair County DUI Task Force will be out and about this week looking for impaired drivers to ensure the safety of others. The task force will be conducting three different types of events in order to try to prevent liquor law violations. Sobriety checkpoints will be well lit […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTAJ

Road to temporarily close for project in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A roadway in College Township will be closed for two weeks. A portion of Pike Street between Mount Nittany Road and Dale Street in the Village of Lemont will be closed beginning July 5. Road work will start in the area for an ongoing multi-million dollar project. A detour along […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Parks, businesses gear up ahead of 4th of July

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, and local attractions and businesses are gearing up for the busy weekend. According to AAA, around 47.9 million Americans are expected to travel over the weekend. Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg is expected to see one to two thousand visitors walk […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PA, MD crews battle summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WTAJ

Traffic delays in State College expected for road work Thursday morning

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A concrete pour will likely be causing State College drivers some traffic delays as well as a noise disturbance for Thursday. According to Ferguson Township officials, drivers should make plans accordingly as Poole Anderson will be doing the concrete pour at 914 West College Avenue from 3 a.m. to 7p.m. Because […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy