List: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte According To Open Table

By Melanie Day
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is just something about Italian food. Whether you want pizza, pasta, seafood, something light, or a little heavy. The flavors are simply to die for. And it can be done so many ways. But in a city like Charlotte with so many restaurants, it can be overwhelming to know where...

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of June 27

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 17-23: Chili’s Grill & Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 96 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 97.5. Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 House...
10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina list serves as a helpful guide for those looking for some great Italian Food In the city of Charlotte. We haven’t met many people who don’t like Italian food. How could you not love fresh pasta or nice garlic and wine sauce poured over a dish of muscles and clams? How about a perfectly cooked chicken cutlet with a breathtaking marsala sauce that is simply to die for. There are some fine Italian Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are ten of the best.
The Ultimate Guide to Ramsey Creek Park

The sun must have caught on to this new "hot girl summer" trend because it has been taking its job very seriously this year. So to beat the heat, many people have been trying to find a way to cool down and taking a dip at Ramsey Creek Park's swimming beach is a popular option. Now for those that like to know what to expect before going, we've compiled this guide to help. From FAQs to beach rules to all the park entrance fees, here's everything you need to know before heading to Ramsey Creek Park!
The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
One of Charlotte’s top grocers set to open new store

CHARLOTTE — Food Lion is expanding its reach with a new store in Wesley Chapel. That location opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 5939 Weddington Road, following a ribbon-cutting event. The first 100 customers will receive a mystery Food Lion gift card worth to $200. Other events and giveaways...
Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on July 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring Legend Cars and Bandoleros, a fireworks show, and an autograph session. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JULY 1 86. PM Thunderstorms. 36% chance of rain. Red, White, & Brews at Sycamore Brewing: Celebrate the 4th […] The post Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
A Chance To Meet Author & Speaker Patrice Gopo

All the Places We Call Home, released earlier this week from Patrice Gopo. Learn more about the book here. Shelves Bookstore is Charlotte’s local Black-owned pop up bookstore and they’re hosting a conversation with Patrice Gopo and other authors – Newbery-honor author Derrick Barnes and Newbery-honor author Alicia D. Williams.
8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
Chick-fil-A announces new restaurant opening in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open on June 30 for the Gastonia community. Located at 424 Cox Road, the restaurant joins more than 65 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Chick-fil-A Cox Road plans to bring nearly 115 full-time and part-time positions...
10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
American Airlines cutting another CLT flight this fall

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is ending another nonstop route through Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall as it continues to grapple with an industry-wide pilot shortage. The Charlotte airport’s dominant carrier will discontinue service to Flint, Michigan, starting Sept. 7, a spokesman with American Airlines Group Inc. confirmed in...
Take Your Children To The Movies For $1.50 In Charlotte

I am always searching for cost effective things to do with children. I can promise spending $1.50 to take my son to the movies in Charlotte is the way to go. Regal Cinemas has a program this summer called the Summer Movie Express. This program shows children’s movies certain days of the week at an extremely discounted price. Children are $1.50 and adults are $2. There are even snack bundles for a great cost.
Where to See Fireworks in Charlotte: 2022

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
This North Carolina Small Town Named Having the Best Hispanic Food

Ever in the mood for some good Hispanic food? From tacos to fajitas to fresh tortillas and so much more! One North Carolina town has been deemed famous for having great Hispanic food on every corner. Even better, it’s right here close to Charlotte so you can check it out anytime!
West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
