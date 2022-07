New York lawmakers advanced an amendment on Friday to enshrine the right to get an abortion in the state's constitution, a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The big picture: The amendment passed in the state Senate and Assembly during an extraordinary session that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) called. The process to change the New York Constitution requires that lawmakers pass the change during the next regular legislative session, as well. Advocates hope voters will be able to decide on the amendment in 2024.

