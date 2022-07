Authorities identified 37-year-old Vincent T Englert, from Blaine, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Thursday evening in Bellingham. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on I-5 at about 8:23 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Vincent T Englert was riding his 2003 Honda VTX1800R northbound on I-5 approaching Lakeway Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went into the median. After that, the motorcycle crashed into a guardrail, went over a cement barrier and fell onto Lakeway Drive below.

