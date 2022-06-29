Birch Bay Kite Festival provides weekend entertainment

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 1, 2022 – Snohomish County is seeking public input for the county’s future throughout the month of July through in-person public outreach in the community. County staff will be in libraries, parks, farmers markets, and more locations across the county to spread awareness of the Comprehensive Plan and to answer the public’s questions. The input we receive will guide the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which impacts growth, preservation, and development in Snohomish County.
Comments / 0