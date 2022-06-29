Birch Bay Kite Festival provides weekend entertainment

A new kind of beer bar opens in Bellingham on Saturday, July 2nd. A new beer-focused business is poised to open near the waterfront in downtown Bellingham. Ponderosa Beer + Books will offer food- and beer-focused books alongside a selection of beer available on tap or to go. The location is 1225 Roeder Avenue, not far from the Hotel Bellwether and other bayside businesses, as well as some popular biking and walking paths. The opening is set for noon Saturday, July 2nd. Below, we share the opening day taplist and other essential info.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO