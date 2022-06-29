ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Birch Bay Kite Festival provides weekend entertainment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKites flying high in Birch Bay on June 25 and June 26 signaled the...

Old-fashioned parade among many Fourth of July highlights

The Fourth of July is back in Blaine with its old-fashioned car show, grand parade and spectacular fireworks. The red, white and blue celebrations will be in full swing as the parade returns for the first time in three years. Start the day off with a full stomach. Blaine Senior...
BLAINE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Ponderosa Beer bringing beer and books together in Bellingham

A new kind of beer bar opens in Bellingham on Saturday, July 2nd. A new beer-focused business is poised to open near the waterfront in downtown Bellingham. Ponderosa Beer + Books will offer food- and beer-focused books alongside a selection of beer available on tap or to go. The location is 1225 Roeder Avenue, not far from the Hotel Bellwether and other bayside businesses, as well as some popular biking and walking paths. The opening is set for noon Saturday, July 2nd. Below, we share the opening day taplist and other essential info.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Summer concert series kicks off in downtown Blaine

Blaine Chamber of Commerce hosted its first summer outdoor concert and beer garden at G Street Plaza on June 25. About 50 attendees listened to Whisky Minstrels, a Vancouver Celtic group play a variety of tunes while sipping on brews from Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill. Irish musician Alex Britton will play at the next outdoor concert on Saturday, July 9.
BLAINE, WA
lakechelannow.com

Survey Shows Growth of Aquatic Invasive Species in Lake Chelan

“Results indicate the need to actively control invasive plants and possibly freshwater clams in Lake Chelan” — Phil Long. information released, photo above: Four Peaks staff members Drew Stang and Nate Hough-Snee sample invasive aquatic plant in Spaders Bay on Lake Chelan on Sept. 14, 2021. A recent...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County closes all beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County health officials have closed all beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting because of high levels of paralytic shellfish poison toxins. Larrabee State Park and Point Roberts waters are included in the closures in Whatcom County. The announcement comes a day after Skagit County health...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Asian giant hornet trapping season kicks off in Washington

With the start of July comes the kickoff of Asian giant hornet trapping season. This is the time of year when worker hornets start emerging from their nests and can be trapped. The season generally lasts through December, at which time the hornets go into winter hibernation. For the third...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Cool weather for Fourth of July

Many were hoping for a warmer holiday weekend, but at least it won't be a washout. In fact, while most stay chilly on the Fourth, we only have a slight chance for isolated showers that day. Today, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s for many...
ENVIRONMENT
wanderwisdom.com

111 Places to Go and Things to Do in Western Washington

I've lived in western Washington for decades and am admittedly addicted to seeking out all the beauty and adventure it has to offer. There's Something for Everyone in Western Washington. Being a western Washington native myself, I have to admit that I'm a little biased and truly believe that it...
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Bellingham : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Bellingham , Washington

Bellingham, Washington is a city full of energy.It is close to British Columbia, Canada and has many things to offer.It’s also close to North Cascades National Park, which makes it a hub for adventure activities.Bellingham is a friendly city with many natural attractions to explore. There are scenic lakes and rivers, majestic mountain ranges, and large state parks.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Mega 99.3

Use Cannabis In WA State, Expect To Spend More Time In Hospital

4th of July Weekend 2022 in Yakima is going to be special. Organizers are dedicating more time, more events, and more fun in the celebration of America's Independence. It starts on Friday night with the first of four days of carnival rides & fun! The hours of operation:. July 01,...
ncwlife.com

Lake Chelan kayaker still missing after two days of extensive searching

After an extensive search of the north shore Wednesday, efforts to locate an 18-year-old kayaker who went missing Tuesday on Lake Chelan were scaled back today. The Seattle man did not return after taking his kayak onto the lake near Twenty-Five-Mile Creek State Park on the south shore. His kayak...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Here are the Fourth of July celebrations happening in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July after being pushed back the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options in and around Portland this year — so we put together a list to help you figure out the best way to spend your holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Remarkable Video Shows Sneaky Cougars Too Close to Home

Another possible cougar sighting was reported Monday night in a Kennewick residential neighborhood. A woman who was sitting on her porch claims she spotted the cat at 11 pm walking along the side of a home on Arrowhead Avenue near Osborne Street. The neighborhood is across the highway from Columbia Park. The Benton County Sheriff's Department advises anyone who spots a cougar to report the sighting by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Vincent T Englert killed after a motorcycle crash in Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)

Authorities identified 37-year-old Vincent T Englert, from Blaine, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Thursday evening in Bellingham. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on I-5 at about 8:23 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Vincent T Englert was riding his 2003 Honda VTX1800R northbound on I-5 approaching Lakeway Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went into the median. After that, the motorcycle crashed into a guardrail, went over a cement barrier and fell onto Lakeway Drive below.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County seeks input for 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 1, 2022 – Snohomish County is seeking public input for the county’s future throughout the month of July through in-person public outreach in the community. County staff will be in libraries, parks, farmers markets, and more locations across the county to spread awareness of the Comprehensive Plan and to answer the public’s questions. The input we receive will guide the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which impacts growth, preservation, and development in Snohomish County.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

