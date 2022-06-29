ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon; flash flood warning downgraded to watch

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I-70 has reopened west of Dotsero in Glenwood Canyon following a safety closure Wednesday evening. Following Wednesday’s flash flood warning, a flash flood watch will remain in effect from Thursday morning until Thursday evening. “Flash flooding and debris flows...

