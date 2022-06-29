ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

First Alert Forecast | Summer weather patter, with scattered daily storms, lingers through the weekend!

By Cutter Martin
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 80s in many communities this afternoon; giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are still roaming the area heading into the 8 p.m. hour. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms continue through mid-evening,...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Hot And Humid, Scattered Showers/Storms Each Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A warm and humid holiday weekend. Expect dry partly sunny skies to start each day but showers/storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s but feel warming due to the high humidity.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms this holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The summer-time pattern of afternoon rain and storms continues all weekend. Their is a FIRST ALERT for both Saturday and Sunday for rain and storms that could impact outdoor plans. The greatest threat of storms will be in the afternoon, mainly between 2pm and 8pm, but the storms could linger well into the evening.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

First Alert: Scattered storms likely Saturday and Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 4th of July weekend is here, and the weather pattern is not changing much. That means we’ll see isolated to scattered storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The best chance of storms is in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend, it’s a good idea to download the free CBS46 First Alert Weather App for video updates and a live radar.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine, Lower Storm Coverage Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although rain chances linger into the weekend, storm coverage will be lower with more sunshine in the forecast. Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny skies through the day. Warm and humid. Stray t-showers are possible through the afternoon. High: 86° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30% PM...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County July 2: scattered thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north Georgia for July 2 due to the expectation of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Patter#Thunderstorms#Humid
WXIA 11 Alive

Showers clearing out of metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — There's a chance for thunderstorms as the rain becomes more widespread Friday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms will drop some brief heavy rain, produce frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This weather is expected to stick around through the Fourth of July weekend. 11Alive will track Friday's showers...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County with possible “damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall”

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to expected scattered thunderstorms with the possibility of “damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.”. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
COBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cobb by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Cobb The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Water Park, or near Marietta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Smyrna, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, White Water Park, Sandy Plains and Dobbins Air Reserve Base. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 46

At least 2 million are expected at Atlanta’s airport on busy holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Airport officials estimated the number of travelers to come through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the July 4 holiday weekend has increased from 1.7 million to 2 million. The travel headaches have continued as 310 total delays and 48 cancellations within, into, or out of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Travelers face cancellations and delays at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Some travelers were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, caught up in a wave of July 4th travel issues. Atlanta's airport prepared this week for a projected 1.7 million passengers. To add to the volume of travelers, pilots picketed at the airport. Delta pilots say they are "beyond exhausted" working to meet flight demands and demanded better working conditions and pay raises.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Brookhaven bridge closed for emergency repair

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County bridge is shut down for emergency repairs. Georgia DOT’s engineers discovered a severe structural issue during a routine inspection today. The bridge is located on West Nancy Creek Drive in Brookhaven. Officials say that residents on either side of the bridge will...
BROOKHAVEN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy