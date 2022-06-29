ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.

At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment.

A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot.

Police said the two children are under the age of five.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.

This story is developing.

