ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dispute over fetal tissue research could cost Pitt students thousands of dollars, lawmaker says

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL1mv_0gQEdDV900

Republican lawmakers defend plan to tie student tuition assistance to fetal research 02:31

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A local state representative says Pennsylvania students at the University of Pittsburgh and their families are being held hostage over an unrelated issue that has upset some lawmakers.

It's an issue that could cost some Pitt students thousands of dollars in higher tuition this fall.

Every year, five universities, including Pitt, Penn State and Temple get around $508 million from the state legislature in the annual budget so they can reduce their tuition costs to in-state Pennsylvania students.

But that could disappear in the upcoming academic year.

"Pennsylvania students and their families are being held hostage by the state legislature here, and it's shameful," says Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Frankel, a Squirrel Hill Democrat.

On Monday, on a mostly party-line vote, state House Republicans voted to deny state tuition assistance to students and families at any of these universities that engaged in fetal tissue research using material derived from elective abortions.

"If you are going to do these evil things, I don't believe you should get any money from the state of Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Rep. Jerry Knowles, a Schuylkill County Republican, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Knowles authored the bill that every local Republican state House member supported, except Rep. Lori Mizgorski, a Shaler Republican.

Frankel, who sits on Pitt's board of trustees, said without this state aid, student costs would shoot up dramatically.

"Cost of in-state tuition for Pennsylvania students would go up between $12,000 and $14,000 a year," says Frankel, "so you're talking about $50,000 to $60,000 over the course of a 4-year college education."

Frankel says none of the state money goes for fetal research. That's funded by federal dollars. The state money, nearly $160 million for Pitt, he says, goes solely to reduce tuition for Pennsylvania students.

"All of that money goes to tuition for Pennsylvania students. Every single penny of it. None of it is related to any other aspect of the university," says Frankel. "The University of Pittsburgh receives over $800 million a year of federal dollars to do this biomedical research that addresses all kinds of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, also HIV aids. Jonas Salk utilized it to cure polio."

Knowles says universities just shift money around, citing an example of a hundred dollars in both pockets, one from the state and the other not.

"I take that hundred dollars in my left pocket that I got from somewhere else, and I use it on evil experimentation," says Knowles, "and then I take the money from the right pocket, and I move it over to the left pocket."

Both Knowles and local GOP lawmakers say the door is open for fetal research using cells from miscarriages and abortions needed to save a woman's life.

"This balanced approach preserves our college students' state assisted tuition, while also protecting the conscience of the many citizens," state Rep. Rob Mercuri, a Republican, said in a statement.

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, a Republican, said she is not trying to cut funding for students, saying in a statement, "I fully support lower tuition for in-state residents and will be supporting continued funding to the University of Pittsburgh to do so."

But Democrats said the best way to guarantee that was to drop the bill.

"I urge my friends to pull back," said state Rep. Dan Miller, a Mt. Lebanon Democrat. "Take their argument to a different arena. Don't add something into students' education costs, family costs. It's like another tax bill that's going to hit down on middle class families. This is not the line item to create problems with."

Sources tell KDKA the Senate is not likely to approve the House restrictions, but anything can happen during these budget negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afmJG_0gQEdDV900
Lawmakers' dispute over fetal tissue research could costs students thousands of dollars 02:43

Comments / 4

Clayton Bates
2d ago

this is the real reason they want abortion. where else they going to harvest tissue? and what exactly are they researching for this long on fetal tissue. they have had fifty years of funds/ grants and don't have to show any results? or are are they harvesting Adriano chrome?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Talks yield no Pennsylvania budget deal, with 3 days left

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's state House of Representatives and Senate returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, as leaders of the Republican-controlled chambers worked to get an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf before the state loses some of its spending authority in three days.No main spending bill has been unveiled, and hundreds of pages of budget-related legislation remained under wraps. Closed-door talks were still going on as top Republican lawmakers remained tightlipped, even with rank-and-file Republicans in the House and Senate, saying they didn't want to undermine their negotiating strategy."We're having meetings...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

US Supreme Court to hear case that could impact Pennsylvania's congressional districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts?  That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University exploring EMS partnership program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University are working on a possible partnership. It's all to help study a new program involving Pittsburgh's EMS personnel. According to a report from the Trib, Pittsburgh is the third city in the country to allow first responders to give buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is used to treat and help someone going through an overdose withdrawl. That can happen after they are given Narcan. Johns Hopkins wants to analyze the data and see when there is a recurrence of overdose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Frankel
Person
Jerry Knowles
Person
Jonas Salk
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate passes bill limiting time for setting off fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bill currently in Harrisburg would look to put a limit on when people could shoot off fireworks.The night sky is certain to be filled with lights, booms and smoke this weekend with fireworks shows all over the region. With the popularity of consumer grade fireworks, some shows may be a little closer to your home.    Since consumer grade fireworks became legal in 2017, police say they've seen a rise in calls and complaints, so state leaders want to address that and put some of the tax money from fireworks to use for first responders.  It's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh group starts initiative to close gender pay gap

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh group has started an initiative to close the gender pay gap.The group, Black Women's Policy Agenda, says it's time to level up and says although the gender wage gap has decreased slightly over the years, it's not enough. The group says it's not only about talking through the wage gap, but also about building policies and practices that solidify equal pay. Black Women's Policy Agenda highlighted a 2019 gender equity report that showed in Pittsburgh, Black women only made 54 cents on the dollar compared to white men. The women's group says that's unacceptable and has outlined a list of goals they believe should be achieved for every company to equalize pay between men and women.The group says they plan on holding workshops for companies to help work through the gender wage gap and make clear what they believe needs to be done to achieve that. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#College Education#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kdka#Democrat#House#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Florida parental rights law misnamed 'Don't Say Gay' bill takes effect

The controversial Florida parental rights law, which was dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents and precipitated a national outcry from Democrats and major corporations, took effect Friday. The Parental Rights in Education Act was signed into law by state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in March but, like most...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to present 2021 financial report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Controller will address the city's finances on Wednesday, and inside a recent audit, there's a concern over some missing money.Michael Lamb says he has discovered that private employers owe the city a significant amount of money for police services, such as bar owners who hire off-duty police officers.Lamb released the audit of the city's Secondary Employment Fund and will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the audit, as well as to release the city's 2021 Popular Annual Financial Report.The Secondary Employment Fund was established in 2013 to collect money from employers who hire off-duty officers.Those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State House rejects amendment demanding Penn State reveal location of Paterno statue

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A vote in the Pennsylvania State House rejected an amendment that would have forced Penn State to reveal the location and status of a statue of Joe Paterno. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Ellwood City wanted to withhold funding from the university unless they revealed the condition of the statue and where it is. RELATED: State Rep. introduces amendment to Senate Bill that would require PSU to provide information on Joe Paterno statuePenn State removed the statue following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy