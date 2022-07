(The Center Square) - One of two Arkansas senators cited by the Senate Ethics Committee told The Center Square the incident in question was a "misunderstanding." Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, will be reprimanded and removed from his leadership positions if the full Senate agrees with recommendations made by the committee. Johnson would also not be eligible for per diem and mileage for attending interim meetings for the remainder of the current session.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO