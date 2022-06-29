Wilson man gets prison in 2020 murder case

Larry Donnell King Jr.

A Wilson man has been sentenced to roughly 18 to 23 years in state prison for a 2020 murder.

Larry Donnell King Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Wilson County Superior Court. He entered an Alford plea, an arrangement in which a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges there is evidence that could lead to a conviction.

King is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brandyn O. Gorham.

Wilson police were called to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Parkway at 1:43 p.m. on May 29, 2020, where they found Gorham in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Gorham died at the scene.

Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins sentenced King to a minimum of 18 years, five months and a maximum of 23 years, two months in prison. Wiggins gave him credit for 759 days spent in jail awaiting trial, meaning the time will be deducted from his sentence.

Attorney Tom Sallenger represented King in court and handled his defense.

The judge ordered King to participate in vocational training while incarcerated and to provide a DNA sample to the state.

King had prior convictions for misdemeanor assault on a female and making harassing phone calls.