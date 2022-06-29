ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Curates Our Favorite Book Suggestions For The Best Summer Beach Reads — Shop Now From Amazon

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Unsplash

There is something about summer that brings out the inner love for reading in us all. Maybe it's the aspect of romantically day dreaming on the beach or the warm weather helping persuade us to sit back and relax.

Whatever the reason may be, falling in love with a great book is so beneficial for your mental health, and a healthy source of entertainment and pleasure.

The best way to kickstart your book-reading journey is to begin with a story you will not be able to put down. An easy read you will surely be invested in will ignite your passion for books and leave you wanting more.

Don't know where to start? The OK! team has come together to curate our all-time favorite books that will be the perfect reads for the summer below! You can also stay up to date with our latest book obsessions on our Amazon Storefront .

"It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover

Best-selling author Colleen Hoover will never fail to have you gripping the edge of your seat. Deputy Editor of OK! Magazine Nikki Schuster is a huge fan of her work, and swears you won't be able to stop turning the page.

"It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover is on sale retailing for $10.26 (regularly $16.99) at amazon.com .

"The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides

Another favorite from Schuster is the thrilling novel The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides . Why did Alicia suddenly shoots her husband in the face five times, and then never speak another word again? You will need to find out for yourself by adding this novel to your bookshelf this summer.

"The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides is on sale retailing for $11.91 (regularly $17.99) at amazon.com .

"Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn

OK! Magazine's Executive Editor Jaclyn Roth was quick to suggest Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn as her hands down all-time favorite.

"When I was reading it, it was one of the first thriller novels where the view wasn’t what you thought it would be. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time,” said Roth.

"Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn is on sale retailing for $12.94 (regularly $18) at amazon.com .

"Chase the Lion: If Your Dream Doesn't Scare You, It's Too Small" by Mark Batterson

E-commerce Editor Katherine Tinsley swears by this uplifting novel and the motivating approach to life it teaches.

"It's a faith based text, but I think there's a lot of powerful lessons within it that you don't need to be religious to learn from. It's reminding me of valuable principles that are comforting especially at this time," shared Tinsley.

"Chase the Lion: If Your Dream Doesn't Scare You, It's Too Small" by Mark Batterson is on sale retailing for $13.39 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com .

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover

E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman considers herself "obsessed" with her latest read. She shared how she almost missed getting off the train this morning — as her eyes were completely glued to Verity and the unraveling story it encompasses.

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover is on sale retailing for $14.50 (regularly $18.99) at amazon.com .

"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle

  • Director of E-Commerce Karli Poliziani suggested a story filled with motivating messages that will be sure to uplift you all summer long.

    "This is the perfect book for any woman looking to reignite her passion for life. Glennon Doyle opens up to her readers in a raw and relatable memoir, giving life advice and words of encouragement for anyone trying to rediscover themselves in a world that is very easy for a woman to get lost in," expressed Poliziani.

    "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle retails for $15.90 at amazon.com .

    "Feed Your Moon: Predictive and Mindful Astrology One Phase" by Crystal B.

    Poliziani also loves learning all-things astrology, and for those wanting to dip their toes in star-signed stories, she totally suggests this as an interesting read.

    "This book is a must-have for astrology lovers — newbies and experts alike! Crystal B. breaks down some of the basics of reading your own astrological chart, while largely focusing on progressed moon signs. This book gave me insight into my progressed moon sign, also known as the 2-3 year "phase" I am in, which has made everything else in my life make so much more sense. This read will have you feeling like an astrologer yourself, sharing insights with your friends and family every chance you get!" she shared.

    "Feed Your Moon: Predictive and Mindful Astrology One Phase" by Crystal B. retails for $24.99 at amazon.com .

    "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover

    Adding to OK!'s obsession for Hoover is Deputy Editor Stephanie Kaplan . The heartbreakingly-hopeful novel tells the story of a mother yearning for her daughter's love — attempting to do so as everyone tries to force her away.

    "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover is on sale retailing for $9.57 (regularly $15.95) at amazon.com .

    "The Office BFFs: The Tale of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There" by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

    The Office , a comedic sitcom adored by many, has extended its hilarious cringe-worthy office drama into writing. Kaplan also recommends this read by co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey for a more light-hearted and friendly read.

    "The Office BFFs: The Tale of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There" by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey is on sale retailing for $18.18 (regularly $27.99) at amazon.com .

    "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

    E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn fell in love with the southern story of Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens . She shared how excited she is to see Reese Witherspoon 's upcoming movie adaption of the novel set to be released next month.

    "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens is on sale retailing for $9.98 (regularly $18) at amazon.com .

