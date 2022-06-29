ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's like coming home': Romelu Lukaku reveals he is 'very happy' after returning to Inter Milan on loan after his miserable time at Chelsea... as striker reveals he stayed in contact with boss Simone Inzaghi all last season

By Press Association Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his delight after rejoining Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.

Lukaku headed to Chelsea last year for £97.5million, but, despite some encouraging early signs, the move didn't work out.

The Belgium international was clearly unsettled in London and made no secret of his desire to return to Inter, who he initially joined in 2019.

Romelu Lukaku expressed his delight after rejoining Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

After the move was confirmed on Wednesday, Lukaku revealed he had remained in touch with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after his departure last summer and was pleased to be back.

Asked what convinced him to return, he said: 'The affection of the fans and my team-mates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach.

'I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club.

'It's like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my team-mates. From the first day when I arrived here everyone helped me a lot, I'm really happy.

Lukaku was frustrated at Chelsea and is determined to make an impact after his return to Italy

'I didn't even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here. Now I just want to see the guys on the pitch.'

Lukaku is now hoping to build on his previous successes with Inter, who finished runners-up to AC Milan and won the Coppa Italia without him last season.

He said: 'Inter have given me so much and I hope now to do even better than before.'

The striker stated that he remained in touch with Inter boss Simone Inzaghi after leaving
Lukaku thanked Steven Zhang for closing out the deal after complicated negotiations

Lukaku also thanked president Steven Zhang for closing out the deal after complicated negotiations with Chelsea over the financial terms.

He said: 'It seemed impossible for me to come back here but we made it and for this I must also thank him. He continued to push and believe that it was possible. In the end we succeeded. I'm very happy.'

During his initial spell at Inter Lukaku scored 64 goals in 95 appearances and he was part of the side that won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign.

