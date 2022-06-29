ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts House approves bill to protect abortion access

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drpdV_0gQEaCj300

Mass lawmakers approve reproductive rights bill 00:24

BOSTON - The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.

The action is part of a wider effort by officials to build a firewall to guarantee access to the procedure in Massachusetts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill states that "access to reproductive health care services and gender-affirming health care services is recognized and declared to be a right secured by the constitution or laws of the commonwealth," adding that interference with this right is "against the public policy of the commonwealth."

The House approved the bill on a 136-17 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill also states that any act by a "foreign jurisdiction" authorizing any individual to bring civil action against a person or organization seeking or offering such care in Massachusetts "shall be an interference with the exercise and enjoyment of the rights secured by the constitution and laws of the commonwealth."

"You see other states like Texas deputizing people to come in and arrest people in Massachusetts. That's not going to be allowed," Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Tuesday.

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks is enforceable through lawsuits filed by private citizens against doctors or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

The House bill echoes an executive order signed last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker barring state agencies from assisting another state's investigation into people or businesses receiving or delivering reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.

The order also protects Massachusetts providers who deliver reproductive health care services from losing their professional licenses based on potential out-of-state charges.

Both the House bill and Baker's executive order also prohibit the extradition of someone to another state to face charges of seeking reproductive health care in Massachusetts.

The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts Senate has proposed similar language as an amendment to the state budget.
The Senate amendment also includes $2 million in funding for improving reproductive health care access, infrastructure and security in Massachusetts. A portion of those funds would also be allocated in grants to several Massachusetts abortion funds.

Supporters say it would mark the first time in Massachusetts history that the annual budget includes investments in abortion funds.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Texas, Tennessee Get Go-Ahead to Enforce Abortion Restrictions

Tennessee’s ‘heartbeat,’ ‘reason’ bans injunctions vacated. Two federal appeals courts gave Texas and Tennessee the green light to enforce restrictions on abortion following the US Supreme Court’s June 24 decision that there’s no federal constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The US Court...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

More than half the US could ban abortion if Roe v Wade is overturned. These states are protecting access

Without constitutional protections affirming the right to an abortion, and absent federal law that codifies that right, millions of Americans will live in states that will make abortion care illegal if the US Supreme Court overturns the ruling in Roe v Wade.Thirteen states could quickly or immediately outlaw abortion under laws designed to take effect if the Supreme Court guts Roe. Seven states maintain abortion bans that have been on their books for decades, despite the 1973 ruling in the Roe case making them unconstitutional. More than two dozen states have severely restrictive laws that could be used to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

NC budget, immigration bills finalized as session ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly wrapped up its chief work session for the year on Friday by finalizing proposed state budget adjustments for the new fiscal year, crossing off other must-do legislation but leaving some big policy matters unresolved or thwarted. The Republican-penned spending measure,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Charlie Baker
CNBC

Texas judge blocks enforcement of pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban

A Texas judge on Tuesday blocked officials from enforcing a dormant 1925 abortion ban. Abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy can now resume in Texas at some clinics. A further hearing is scheduled for July 12. Abortions can resume in Texas after a judge on Tuesday blocked officials from...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

After Roe v. Wade decision, women seeking IVF are afraid of future

BOSTON – Boston IVF is getting more than 50 calls daily from women outside of New England asking about reproductive health."These individuals are scared. They're scared that they're losing access," said Dr. David Ryley, reproductive health specialist.  Many are worried about what will happen to their frozen embryos and the future of in vitro fertilization after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "These individuals are worried that embryos they're going to create or perhaps have already created to overcome these issues are now in jeopardy in terms of the safety of where they're stored and how they're stored," Ryley said. Patients nationwide...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Massachusetts Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS DFW

Confusion, fear despite judge blocking Texas abortion ban

(CBSDFW/AP) - Calls from women who are confused, afraid and sometimes struggling financially continue at area women's health clinics. This despite a ruling from a Texas judge on June 29 blocking officials enforcing a ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.The order allows clinics to resume services, for now, in a state where abortion was already severely restricted to only up to six weeks of pregnancy under a Texas law that took effect in September that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block.Some of the women calling clinics are rape or domestic violence survivors. "We...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy