ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nurses say ban on abortion is merely the start of the health problems women will face

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. — Texas nurses Jessica Phillips and Neshia McDonald stared at each other in disbelief when they heard the news that abortions would soon be outlawed in the state. The two were among hundreds of caregivers who learned that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v....

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Health
City
Austin, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas STAAR results improve in math and reading after pandemic dips

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas students’ standardized test scores in reading and math moved closer to pre-pandemic levels after falling to levels not seen in a decade the year before, according to results released Friday by the Texas Education Agency.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, the end of Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 hearings

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For this week’s episode, Patrick speaks with Lomi about the investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants in connection with an abandoned truck in San Antonio. Eleanor Klibanoff talks about the continued fallout in Texas from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Abby discusses the latest Texas connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection that have come to light in congressional hearings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Click2Houston.com

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Texas politics

TEXAS, USA — Just over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ+ Texans were introduced in the 2021 legislative session, according to Equality Texas, which tracks anti-LGBTQ+ bills. But despite legislative defeats, the Republican-controlled legislature could be back and be successful in going after the pride community. “This legislation is not coming...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Child Health#Abortion Laws#The U S Supreme Court#Mcdonald#The Supreme Court
KXAN

Prosecutors won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands. “For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy