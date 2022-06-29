ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Butte County residents can now get water through Drought Assistance Program

By Anwar Stetson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistance is coming to Butte County residents suffering in the drought. The state-funded Butte County Drought Assistance Program is delivering drinking water to residents without access to clean water. The first phase of...

FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Some evacuations lifted as crews slow progress of Sandra Fire in Butte County

Authorities have lifted a number of mandatory evacuation orders and warnings in the area around the Sandra Fire, which ignited in Butte County on Thursday afternoon. The Sandra Fire is burning near Robinson Mill and Forbestown, east of Oroville. It spanned around 35 acres as of 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Butte County unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Newsom extends order prohibition of Butte County price gouging

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that extends various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte County through Sept. 30. The executive order also applies to El Dorado and Plumas counties. The price gouging orders were signed into order after fires burned through the counties and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
2 people rescued on the Sacramento River on Friday in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people boating on the Sacramento River were rescued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on Friday at around 8:42 a.m. Search and Rescue, with the help of the H3 helicopter, responded to a boat accident on the Sacramento River near the border of Butte and Tehama Counties. The boat had crashed into a log that was under the water.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Today – Locations Listed Here

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Town fogging to begin in the Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Linda, Marysville, south Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter, and Tierra Buena. The first application of the season is scheduled to take place this morning, June 30th. Spraying will normally take place on Thursday mornings. Meridian and Robbins...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Three water rescues in Butte County over past two days

BUTTE COUNT, CALIF. — Butte County's Search and Rescue Team has been busy, having performed a total of three search and rescue operations on the Sacramento River since Tuesday. The first incident occurred when a group in a canoe got lost and missed their turn onto the Ord Bend...
Nearly 1,000-Acre Sierra Nevada Wildfire Threatens Hundreds of Structures

A Sierra Nevada wildfire that destroyed at least one building is threatening hundreds more structures, including some homes. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 500 structures, including homes, remained under threat early Thursday, CAL FIRE said in a Thursday morning update.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Map: Rice’s Fire evacuation near Nevada City

Click “accept” or “decline” to see the full interactive map, with an address search field. Evacuation orders remained in effect Wednesday morning for the Rice’s Fire, burning along the Yuba River northwest of Grass Valley. The fire began Tuesday afternoon; by 7 a.m. Wednesday it...
NEVADA CITY, CA
Rices Fire holding at 900 acres; 5 homes destroyed, 14 firefighters injured

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said Friday that the largest current wildland blaze in the state, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes and had injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.Cal Fire reported Saturday morning that the blaze has still been held at 904 acres, the same number it has been since Wednesday evening. Containment is at 26%.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
300 forced from homes due to Rices Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — 300 people were forced from their homes after the Rices Fire sparked in Nevada County, officials said. The Rices Fire sparked around 2 p.m. Tuesday off Rice's Crossing Road and Cranston Road west of North San Juan. The fire is at 904 acres and 10% containment, however, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes said crews are still far from being out of the woods.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Street Closures for Yuba City July 4th Parade

Yuba City, CA) – There will be some street closures in Yuba City Monday for the Annual Fourth of July parade. Yuba City Parks and Recreation and Yuba City Fire will be closing Plumas Street, between Center Street and Bridge Street from 9 to 10:30 in the morning and Plumas between B and C streets from 9AM to 2PM.
YUBA CITY, CA
Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA

