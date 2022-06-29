ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

UPDATE: Forward spread stopped on Marion Fire in South Oroville, heavy mop up underway

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JUNE 29, 4:56 PM:. CAL FIRE says the fire's forward progress has been stopped. The fire was reported burning off of Elgin Street...

