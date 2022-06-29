ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Charlotte Fire 10th anniversary

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – June 28 and June 29 are dates burned into the minds of many southeast Idaho residents. Ten years ago firefighters were trying to contain a raging fire destroyed 66 homes and charred more than 1,000 acres in Bannock County and Pocatello. Thousands were evacuated...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fireworks bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
WBTV

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the limited ERAP funds to help other families who were already living in permanent housing. Southern Comfort Inn closes in west Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The motel...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Creek Fire#Propane
charlottemagazine.com

Where to See Fireworks in Charlotte: 2022

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Music in the Park in Lowell

The City of Lowell is hosting music in the park this summer at Harold Rankin Park, 519 Park Circle, Lowell, NC. Do you love outdoor concerts? They’re not just for summer! Make sure to check out HUGE day-by-day list of outdoor concerts around Charlotte. Most are free. Lowell is...
WBTV

State investigates tainted gas in Union County

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith. Funeral services took place Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Fourth of July is around the corner but some of you are already preparing for the excitement. Suspects...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale still hosting July 4th celebration amid makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Lake-area residents are invited to grab their red, white and blue, and head to Birkdale Village Monday to celebrate the annual Fourth of July tradition. The event begins at 10 a.m., when guests are invited to decorate their bikes with festive décor provided by Birkdale Village. At 11 a.m., the Huntersville Police Department will lead a bike parade through the property, taking off near Red Rocks and ending in front of Banana Republic for the annual wet down, hosted in partnership with the Huntersville Fire Department. Construction along Birkdale Commons Parkway has altered the traditional route.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eater

8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lincolnton, NC

Established in 1785, Lincolnton is a city in North Carolina that belongs to the Charlotte Metropolitan Region. It was named in honor of Major General Benjamin Lincoln. Located on the quiet side of Charlotte, Lincolnton is a lovely tourist destination for those looking for a peaceful getaway. Its prestigious downtown,...
LINCOLNTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy