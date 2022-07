It's been a chaotic week in R&B after Omarion and Mario faced off on Verzuz. However, things got messy even before the two artists went on stage. The pre-show included a team-up of Ray J and Bobby V vs. Sammie and Pleasure P but the results were lackluster, to say the least. Ray J's performance of "One Wish" led to a cringeworthy moment where the three other performers on stage joined forces to drown out his off-key singing. And while it did produce a meme-worthy moment, it appears that Ray J is determined to prevent that from happening.

