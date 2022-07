CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ohio State football continues to secure the borders around its state in the Ryan Day era. His plan was to prioritize Ohio by keeping the best it had to offer home and he’s been successful so far. His first class had eight in-state commits, headlined by five-star offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. The next had six, including all four top-100 players headlined by five-star defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. Once again six was the number in 2022, headlined by five stars C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO