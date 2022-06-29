ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 6

ABC10

Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead after a rollover crash on I-580 in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

On early Friday morning, a woman lost her life following a rollover crash in Carson City. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at about 1:45 a.m. on I-580 at Bellevue Road. The preliminary reports showed that a white Honda Civic was heading southbound on Interstate 580 when it flipped into the northbound lanes. The female driver was ejected from the car as she was not buckled up at the time of the accident.
CARSON CITY, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Stolen Ram rams gate in Woodland, stopped in Old Town Auburn; 3 taken into custody

Three subjects in a stolen truck were taken into custody in Old Town Auburn early Friday morning shortly after exiting eastbound Interstate 80. The truck, a new Dodge Ram 2500 Hemi, sustained damage to its front after ramming a gate at the business from which it was stolen near Pioneer and E. Beamer St. in Woodland. The truck’s odometer read 146 miles when it was stopped by Placer County Sheriff’s and Auburn Area CHP officers.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rices Fire holding at 900 acres; 5 homes destroyed, 14 firefighters injured

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said Friday that the largest current wildland blaze in the state, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes and had injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.Cal Fire reported Saturday morning that the blaze has still been held at 904 acres, the same number it has been since Wednesday evening. Containment is at 26%.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Missing San Francisco Man Found Dead Near Lake Aloha

A San Francisco man who went missing in the Desolation Wilderness Tuesday was found dead. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office first responded to reports of an abandoned campsite near Lake Aloha, a smaller body of water near Lake Tahoe. Upon arrival, deputies discovered personal items, including a driver’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rices Fire In Nevada County Now 35% Contained; Several Homes Destroyed

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35% while the acreage burned remained steady at 904, Cal Fire said Saturday evening. Additionally, evacuation orders were placed in Nevada County due to some structure fires burning near the Rices Fire. At this time, it is unclear what caused the fires and if they are related to the Rices Fire which is burning in the same general area. 7:55 a.m. Containment grew to 26% overnight Friday, but firefighters are keeping a watchful eye on increased winds that could fan...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police officer shoots man attempting to harm woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department tweeted at around 5 a.m. on Saturday that an officer-involved shooting has occurred in the 5600 block of Gligunn Way. According to Police, officers responded to a home on Gligunn Way just before 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a 75-year-old man threatening to kill his wife. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident on Madison Avenue [Carmichael, CA]

CARMICHAEL, CA (July 1, 2022) – Monday evening, at least two victims were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident on Madison Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison Avenue. Furthermore, officials said the driver of a pickup-truck...
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in Sacramento following train involved collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a pedestrian has died in Sacramento following a collision involving a train on Wednesday. At around 10:40 p.m., officers said they located a pedestrian who was suffering from major injuries and that fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Major Injury Accident Involves Bicyclist

Major Injury Reported in Bicycle Accident on Orange Grove Avenue. A major injury accident was reported in Sacramento on June 30 following a traffic collision involving a minivan and bicyclist. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. along Orange Grove Avenue between River College Drive and Pasadena Avenue. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that an eastbound lane of Orange Grove Avenue was blocked by the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Six People Displaced After Early Morning House Fire In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire. Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022 Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home. Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers from CHP North Sacramento shared a thank you with unidentified motorists who assisted an officer as the officer attempted to apprehend a DUI driver on Tuesday. A post shared from the North Sacramento CHP office on Wednesday said a call came in of a drunken driver along I-80 near Madison […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

