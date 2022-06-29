ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Judge nixes town mandate to bury or cremate fetal remains

By RANDALL CHASE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Wednesday struck down a small town’s ordinance mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains.

The ruling by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster came in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Jennings against the southern Delaware town of Seaford. The town council passed the ordinance in December after Planned Parenthood opened a facility in Seaford in September, its first clinic in southern Delaware since a Rehoboth Beach location closed in 2011.

Laster noted that the case did not involve any federal constitutional rights or any Delaware law regarding abortion, and was not affected by recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion. Instead, he wrote, the state’s argument relied on Delaware’s laws regarding disposal of human remains.

“In Delaware’s governmental hierarchy, the state is the senior sovereign. The city is the junior sovereign. Because the ordinance conflicts with Delaware law, it is preempted,” Laster wrote.

Laster noted that state law requires an official record of death before human remains can be cremated or interred. An official record of death can be issued for fetal remains only if they result from a miscarriage and either weigh more than 350 grams (12.5 ounces) or otherwise indicate a gestational stage of 20 weeks or more.

Fetal remains that do not meet that criteria are not considered a “dead body” under Delaware law and must be incinerated as “pathological waste.”

“However one might view aborted remains for ethical, moral, or religious purposes, they do not constitute a dead body under Delaware’s statutory regime,” Laster wrote. “Aborted remains therefore cannot be buried or cremated.”

Despite Laster’s explanation that the case had less to do with abortion than with state laws regarding disposal of human remains, Jennings seized on the ruling to attack what she described as “a wave of extremist, draconian laws” unleashed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jennings also described Seaford’s ordinance as “a cruel and frankly hateful policy,” having previously labeled it “anti-choice.”

The ordinance made clear that women have the right under state and federal law to get an abortion, while also noting that courts have held that the disposal of fetal remains can be regulated.

Jennings argued that the ordinance would pose a hardship on women by forcing them to pay for burial or cremation, even though a woman could opt not to select either option. In that instance, the abortion facility would be left to decide, at its expense, how and where to dispose of the remains.

“This ordinance is part of a national wave of anti-abortion policies funded by extremists who would have our country dragged fifty years into the past,” Jennings said when the lawsuit was filed in January.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. John Carney on Wednesday signed a bill further broadening access to abortions in Delaware. The bill allows physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and nurse midwifes to perform abortions before viability. It also includes various legal protections for abortion providers and patients, including out-of-state residents receiving abortions in Delaware. Those provisions include protections from civil actions in other states relating to the termination of a pregnancy, and protecting individuals from extradition to other states for criminal charges related to terminating a pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Delaware court strikes down town's fetal burial ordinance

As we continue to see conservatives pass laws and create roadblocks to prevent or deter people from having abortions, it’s important to remember the role psychological torment plays in their schemes. Along with outright bans, Republican lawmakers frequently use the politics of shame to keep people from undergoing the...
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Former Officer Charged With Tampering, Lying After Shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with his shooting and wounding of a carjacking suspect has lost a bid to dismiss the case. A Superior Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss the indictment against former...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Human Remains#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Democratic#Planned Parenthood#U S Supreme Court#Fetal
The Associated Press

Northern Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT (AP) — A northern Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, prosecutors said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

965K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy