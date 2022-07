(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO